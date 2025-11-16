Left Menu

New Zealand's Grand Slam Dream Crushed by England

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson expressed disappointment after a 33-19 loss to England ended their Grand Slam aspirations. Despite a strong start, the All Blacks faltered in the second half. Robertson praised England's finish and lamented missed opportunities, highlighting a persistent third-quarter weakness.

Scott Robertson, the coach of New Zealand's rugby team, was left contemplating what might have been as his squad's ambition for a Grand Slam was thwarted by England in a decisive 33-19 defeat on Saturday.

The All Blacks started strong, securing a 12-0 lead, but suffered a critical lapse post-halftime, allowing England to rack up 25 unanswered points. A second-half yellow card for Codie Taylor proved pivotal. Remarkably, a try by Will Jordan breathed life into New Zealand's effort, bringing them back within reach, but England maintained composure to seal a victory, marking their first triumph over New Zealand since 2019.

Reflecting post-match, Robertson recognized England's edge in execution. He appreciated his team's efforts but acknowledged, "We didn't capitalize on our opportunities." The defeat marked the end of New Zealand's Grand Slam quest, a target set after victories against Ireland and Scotland. Moving forward, the focus shifts to their upcoming match against Wales.

