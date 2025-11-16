Left Menu

Wales' Narrow Escape: Last-Minute Penalty Secures Victory Over Japan

In a thrilling rugby match, Wales narrowly defeated Japan 24-23 with a last-minute penalty by Jarrod Evans, providing respite for new coach Steve Tandy. Despite facing a red card setback, Wales capitalized on Japan's errors to snatch victory from potential defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 01:12 IST
Substitute flyhalf Jarrod Evans delivered a crucial penalty in extra time to lead Wales to a 24-23 triumph over Japan, offering some relief to newly appointed coach Steve Tandy. The win was much-needed after nearly consecutive test defeats.

The tense game saw tries from Welsh players Dan Edwards, Louis Rees-Zammit, and Nick Tompkins. However, a red card for winger Josh Adams just before halftime put Wales in a difficult position.

Japan, previously outperformed by South Africa and Ireland, seemed poised for victory through tries by Kippei Ishida and Faulua Makisi but faltered under pressure in Cardiff.

