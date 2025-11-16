Hansen's Hat-Trick Heroes: Ireland Triumphs Over Australia
Fullback Mack Hansen's hat-trick led Ireland to a 46-19 win over Australia in the Autumn international. The victory marked Ireland's second consecutive triumph in the series, while Australia suffered its third straight loss. Despite attempts from Australia, Ireland's formidable performance secured their dominant victory.
This match marked Ireland's second consecutive win in the November series, following their previous victory against Japan. The Wallabies, however, continue to struggle, facing their third straight defeat after losing to England and Italy.
In a rain-soaked Dublin Arena, Hansen, originally from Australia but qualified to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother, impressed with three tries in the opening 28 minutes. Ireland maintained their lead with additional scores from Caelen Doris, Ryan Baird, and Robbie Henshaw.
