Left Menu

Hansen's Hat-Trick Heroes: Ireland Triumphs Over Australia

Fullback Mack Hansen's hat-trick led Ireland to a 46-19 win over Australia in the Autumn international. The victory marked Ireland's second consecutive triumph in the series, while Australia suffered its third straight loss. Despite attempts from Australia, Ireland's formidable performance secured their dominant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:51 IST
Hansen's Hat-Trick Heroes: Ireland Triumphs Over Australia

Fullback Mack Hansen delivered a stellar performance with a hat-trick of tries, propelling Ireland to a resounding 46-19 victory over Australia in their Autumn international clash.

This match marked Ireland's second consecutive win in the November series, following their previous victory against Japan. The Wallabies, however, continue to struggle, facing their third straight defeat after losing to England and Italy.

In a rain-soaked Dublin Arena, Hansen, originally from Australia but qualified to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother, impressed with three tries in the opening 28 minutes. Ireland maintained their lead with additional scores from Caelen Doris, Ryan Baird, and Robbie Henshaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

 Global
2
Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmark Duel

Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmar...

 Global
3
Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

 Global
4
Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025