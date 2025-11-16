Hansen's Hat-Trick Heroes: Ireland Triumphs Over Australia

Fullback Mack Hansen delivered a stellar performance with a hat-trick of tries, propelling Ireland to a resounding 46-19 victory over Australia in their Autumn international clash.

This match marked Ireland's second consecutive win in the November series, following their previous victory against Japan. The Wallabies, however, continue to struggle, facing their third straight defeat after losing to England and Italy.

In a rain-soaked Dublin Arena, Hansen, originally from Australia but qualified to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother, impressed with three tries in the opening 28 minutes. Ireland maintained their lead with additional scores from Caelen Doris, Ryan Baird, and Robbie Henshaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)