Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw
Denmark managed a 2-2 draw against Belarus in World Cup qualifying, missing a key opportunity to secure their lead in Group C. Despite an early goal from Mikkel Damsgaard, Belarus made a surprising comeback. Denmark now faces Scotland in a crucial upcoming match to ensure qualification.
Denmark's World Cup qualification journey hit a hurdle as they drew 2-2 with Belarus, allowing a golden opportunity to pull ahead in Group C slip away.
Mikkel Damsgaard's initial goal had placed Denmark in a commanding position, yet Belarus didn't follow the script and leveled the score with Valeri Gromyko's inspired strike.
The draw leaves Denmark precariously ahead of Scotland by a single point, with a decisive match in Glasgow looming, crucial for securing automatic World Cup qualification.
