Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark's World Cup qualification journey hit a hurdle as they drew 2-2 with Belarus, allowing a golden opportunity to pull ahead in Group C slip away.

Mikkel Damsgaard's initial goal had placed Denmark in a commanding position, yet Belarus didn't follow the script and leveled the score with Valeri Gromyko's inspired strike.

The draw leaves Denmark precariously ahead of Scotland by a single point, with a decisive match in Glasgow looming, crucial for securing automatic World Cup qualification.