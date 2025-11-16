Left Menu

Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark managed a 2-2 draw against Belarus in World Cup qualifying, missing a key opportunity to secure their lead in Group C. Despite an early goal from Mikkel Damsgaard, Belarus made a surprising comeback. Denmark now faces Scotland in a crucial upcoming match to ensure qualification.

Denmark's World Cup qualification journey hit a hurdle as they drew 2-2 with Belarus, allowing a golden opportunity to pull ahead in Group C slip away.

Mikkel Damsgaard's initial goal had placed Denmark in a commanding position, yet Belarus didn't follow the script and leveled the score with Valeri Gromyko's inspired strike.

The draw leaves Denmark precariously ahead of Scotland by a single point, with a decisive match in Glasgow looming, crucial for securing automatic World Cup qualification.

