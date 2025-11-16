Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmark Duel

Scotland's World Cup aspirations remain alive following a dramatic 3-2 defeat by Greece. A draw between Denmark and Belarus in Group C has kept hope alive for the Scots, positioning them for a high-stakes clash against Denmark on Tuesday.

Occupying second place with 10 points, Scotland's journey so far has been tumultuous, yet promising. Despite Saturday's setback, they are guaranteed at least a playoff spot. Greece initiated a fierce attack with goals from Tasos Bakasetas, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Christos Tzolis, but Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie managed to close the gap with crucial goals.

Scotland's captain, Andy Robertson, expressed determination, aiming for an automatic World Cup berth. The match against Denmark is pivotal, and the Scottish side is eager for redemption and triumph. With fans eagerly following updates from other matches, the team's resilience garners admiration.