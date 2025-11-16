Spain Dominates in World Cup Qualifiers with Stellar Victory Over Georgia
Spain continued its flawless World Cup qualifying run by trouncing Georgia 4-0, led by Mikel Oyarzabal’s two goals. The victory keeps Spain in the lead of Group E and on the verge of qualifying for the tournament, despite Turkey's win over Bulgaria intensifying the competition for the top spot.
Spain maintained its perfect run in World Cup qualifying with an impressive 4-0 win over Georgia, led by striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored twice. The victory places Spain in a commanding position to secure a spot in next year's tournament.
Oyarzabal opened the scoring with an early penalty and later added a second goal, bringing his tally to 21 goals for Spain. Despite missing key players like Lamine Yamal, Spain showcased its depth against an undermatched Georgia team.
Spain leads Group E by three points over Turkey, which defeated Bulgaria 2-0. The competition remains tight, as Turkey must win by a significant margin in Seville to surpass Spain for a direct World Cup berth, with overall goal difference poised as a crucial tiebreaker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
