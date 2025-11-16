Left Menu

Spain Dominates in World Cup Qualifiers with Stellar Victory Over Georgia

Spain continued its flawless World Cup qualifying run by trouncing Georgia 4-0, led by Mikel Oyarzabal’s two goals. The victory keeps Spain in the lead of Group E and on the verge of qualifying for the tournament, despite Turkey's win over Bulgaria intensifying the competition for the top spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 16-11-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:28 IST
Spain Dominates in World Cup Qualifiers with Stellar Victory Over Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain maintained its perfect run in World Cup qualifying with an impressive 4-0 win over Georgia, led by striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored twice. The victory places Spain in a commanding position to secure a spot in next year's tournament.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring with an early penalty and later added a second goal, bringing his tally to 21 goals for Spain. Despite missing key players like Lamine Yamal, Spain showcased its depth against an undermatched Georgia team.

Spain leads Group E by three points over Turkey, which defeated Bulgaria 2-0. The competition remains tight, as Turkey must win by a significant margin in Seville to surpass Spain for a direct World Cup berth, with overall goal difference poised as a crucial tiebreaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yamaha Accelerates Export Growth: Chennai Plant Becomes Global Hub

Yamaha Accelerates Export Growth: Chennai Plant Becomes Global Hub

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Stone Quarry: Rescue Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes Stone Quarry: Rescue Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Rethinking Post-Partum Depression: A New Perspective on Parenthood Distress

Rethinking Post-Partum Depression: A New Perspective on Parenthood Distress

 Canada
4
Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Elections

Political Pressure: The Toll of Denied Candidature in Kerala's Local Electio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025