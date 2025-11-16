Spain Dominates in World Cup Qualifiers with Stellar Victory Over Georgia

Spain maintained its perfect run in World Cup qualifying with an impressive 4-0 win over Georgia, led by striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored twice. The victory places Spain in a commanding position to secure a spot in next year's tournament.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring with an early penalty and later added a second goal, bringing his tally to 21 goals for Spain. Despite missing key players like Lamine Yamal, Spain showcased its depth against an undermatched Georgia team.

Spain leads Group E by three points over Turkey, which defeated Bulgaria 2-0. The competition remains tight, as Turkey must win by a significant margin in Seville to surpass Spain for a direct World Cup berth, with overall goal difference poised as a crucial tiebreaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)