India's Bowlers Shine: South Africa Sets Modest Target
South Africa, bowled out for 153 in their second innings, set India a 124-run target on the third day of the Eden Gardens test. Skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 55. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 4-50, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj taking two wickets each.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday at Eden Gardens, South Africa was dismissed for 153 in their second innings, presenting India with a target of 124 runs to win the opening test.
The standout performer for the visitors was skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored an unbeaten 55, marking the first half-century in the low-scoring match.
India's bowling attack was spearheaded by Ravindra Jadeja, who took four wickets for 50 runs, complemented by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj securing two wickets each.
Advertisement