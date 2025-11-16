Left Menu

India's Bowlers Shine: South Africa Sets Modest Target

South Africa, bowled out for 153 in their second innings, set India a 124-run target on the third day of the Eden Gardens test. Skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 55. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 4-50, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj taking two wickets each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:57 IST
India's Bowlers Shine: South Africa Sets Modest Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday at Eden Gardens, South Africa was dismissed for 153 in their second innings, presenting India with a target of 124 runs to win the opening test.

The standout performer for the visitors was skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored an unbeaten 55, marking the first half-century in the low-scoring match.

India's bowling attack was spearheaded by Ravindra Jadeja, who took four wickets for 50 runs, complemented by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj securing two wickets each.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025