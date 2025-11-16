India's Bowlers Shine: South Africa Sets Modest Target

On Sunday at Eden Gardens, South Africa was dismissed for 153 in their second innings, presenting India with a target of 124 runs to win the opening test.

The standout performer for the visitors was skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored an unbeaten 55, marking the first half-century in the low-scoring match.

India's bowling attack was spearheaded by Ravindra Jadeja, who took four wickets for 50 runs, complemented by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj securing two wickets each.