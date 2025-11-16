FIFA Intensifies Battle Against Online Abuse With Global Police Collaboration

FIFA announced on Sunday that it has intensified its campaign against online abuse directed at players and officials, citing a sharp increase in harmful content and escalating reports to police.

In a statement marking the International Day for Tolerance, FIFA revealed that its Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) has flagged over 30,000 abusive posts since the beginning of this year, adding to more than 65,000 identified since the service's inception in 2022. Eleven individuals from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, France, Poland, Spain, Britain, and the United States have been reported to law enforcement in 2025 for abusive behavior noted during FIFA competitions, with one case even reaching Interpol. Relevant national associations were informed to enable local follow-up actions.

Additionally, FIFA has started blacklisting those identified for "highly abusive behaviour," restricting their ability to purchase tickets for future FIFA events. The SMPS, operational during several competitions this year including the 32-team Club World Cup in the United States, has monitored active accounts, analyzed posts and flagged thousands for review. "Football must be a safe and inclusive space – on the pitch, in the stands, and online," FIFA president Gianni Infantino asserted, emphasizing the organization's commitment to holding offenders accountable with the help of technology and human moderation.

