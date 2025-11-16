Left Menu

FIFA Intensifies Battle Against Online Abuse With Global Police Collaboration

FIFA has increased efforts against online abuse targeting players and officials, reporting a rise in harmful content and involving police more frequently. Through its Social Media Protection Service, over 65,000 abusive posts have been flagged since 2022, with numerous offenders reported to law enforcement globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:30 IST
FIFA Intensifies Battle Against Online Abuse With Global Police Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

FIFA announced on Sunday that it has intensified its campaign against online abuse directed at players and officials, citing a sharp increase in harmful content and escalating reports to police.

In a statement marking the International Day for Tolerance, FIFA revealed that its Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) has flagged over 30,000 abusive posts since the beginning of this year, adding to more than 65,000 identified since the service's inception in 2022. Eleven individuals from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, France, Poland, Spain, Britain, and the United States have been reported to law enforcement in 2025 for abusive behavior noted during FIFA competitions, with one case even reaching Interpol. Relevant national associations were informed to enable local follow-up actions.

Additionally, FIFA has started blacklisting those identified for "highly abusive behaviour," restricting their ability to purchase tickets for future FIFA events. The SMPS, operational during several competitions this year including the 32-team Club World Cup in the United States, has monitored active accounts, analyzed posts and flagged thousands for review. "Football must be a safe and inclusive space – on the pitch, in the stands, and online," FIFA president Gianni Infantino asserted, emphasizing the organization's commitment to holding offenders accountable with the help of technology and human moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025