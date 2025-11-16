Springboks Strengthen Squad for Autumn Showdowns

South Africa's national rugby team, known as the Springboks, has reinforced its lineup for the concluding matches of their Autumn International series. Coach Rassie Erasmus has called up hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, emphasizing the necessity of bolstering the team amidst a challenging schedule.

The Springboks face formidable opponents, Ireland and Wales, with the latter match scheduled outside the international window. This situation has led to complications in player availability due to previous suspensions, including a four-week suspension for lock Lood de Jager following a red card against France.

Despite these challenges, the Springboks are optimistic about their prospects, following recent victories over Japan, France, and Italy. Erasmus stressed the importance of integrating the new additions into the team swiftly to maintain momentum against their upcoming rivals.