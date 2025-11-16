Harmer's Heroics: South Africa's Stunning Victory Over India

In a gripping cricket encounter, Simon Harmer spearheaded South Africa's bowling attack, guiding the Proteas to a tense 30-run win over India within three days in the opening test at Eden Gardens.

South Africa, who were on the back foot conceding a 30-run first-innings deficit, clawed back into the game with the help of captain Temba Bavuma's resolute unbeaten 55. The innings, marked by determination amidst challenging conditions, provided the much-needed support to set India a target of 124 runs.

India, beset by injuries and early setbacks, crumbled for just 93 runs, failing to capitalize on their chances. Harmer's astounding 4-21 performance, supported by Marco Jansen's early strikes, sealed the match for South Africa, setting the stage for the final test in Guwahati on November 22.