Bezzecchi Seals Stunning MotoGP Finale Victory

In a dazzling display of skill and dominance, Marco Bezzecchi led from start to finish to secure a victory at MotoGP's season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix. This triumph marked a historic back-to-back win for Aprilia.

Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse came in second place, securing a one-two finish for Aprilia. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio snatched third place from KTM's Pedro Acosta, ensuring a spot on the podium for Ducati once again.

This year's race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo was particularly significant as the venue re-hosted a MotoGP event for the first time since catastrophic flooding in the region in 2023 caused the previous year's finale to be relocated.