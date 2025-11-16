Bezzecchi Seals Stunning MotoGP Finale Victory
Marco Bezzecchi dominated the MotoGP season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix, clinching victory for Aprilia in a thrilling race. Raul Fernandez secured second, and Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third. The race marked the return of the event to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo following last year's catastrophic floods.
In a dazzling display of skill and dominance, Marco Bezzecchi led from start to finish to secure a victory at MotoGP's season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix. This triumph marked a historic back-to-back win for Aprilia.
Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse came in second place, securing a one-two finish for Aprilia. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio snatched third place from KTM's Pedro Acosta, ensuring a spot on the podium for Ducati once again.
This year's race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo was particularly significant as the venue re-hosted a MotoGP event for the first time since catastrophic flooding in the region in 2023 caused the previous year's finale to be relocated.