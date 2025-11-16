Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen etched his name in the annals of Alpine skiing, delivering an unprecedented World Cup victory for Brazil during a thrilling race at Levi on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who switched from representing Norway to Brazil, led decisively from the initial run and maintained his composure to secure the win by a narrow margin over France's Clement Noel. As the Brazilian anthem echoed through the finish area, Pinheiro Braathen's triumph symbolized a new chapter for Brazil in winter sports.

Embracing his distinct style, the Oslo-born skier, once reluctant, embraced the sport at eight, emerging victorious not only in technique but also in inspiring cultural diversity in Alpine racing. His resolve to represent Brazil and promote global representation in the sport is as impactful as his win.

(With inputs from agencies.)