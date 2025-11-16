Left Menu

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen made history by winning Brazil's first-ever Alpine skiing World Cup race at Levi. Originally from Norway, Pinheiro Braathen switched allegiance to Brazil and clinched victory with an outstanding performance. Known for his unique style and sporting passion, he aims to inspire diversity in the sport.

Updated: 16-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:58 IST
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen etched his name in the annals of Alpine skiing, delivering an unprecedented World Cup victory for Brazil during a thrilling race at Levi on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who switched from representing Norway to Brazil, led decisively from the initial run and maintained his composure to secure the win by a narrow margin over France's Clement Noel. As the Brazilian anthem echoed through the finish area, Pinheiro Braathen's triumph symbolized a new chapter for Brazil in winter sports.

Embracing his distinct style, the Oslo-born skier, once reluctant, embraced the sport at eight, emerging victorious not only in technique but also in inspiring cultural diversity in Alpine racing. His resolve to represent Brazil and promote global representation in the sport is as impactful as his win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

