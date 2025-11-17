Left Menu

Sinner Triumphs Over Alcaraz: A Turin Showdown for the Ages

Jannik Sinner thrilled the crowd in Turin by defeating world number one Carlos Alcaraz to retain his ATP Finals title. Sinner, unbeaten in the tournament, overcame Alcaraz in a tense match, securing a season-end victory despite Alcaraz owning the world number one spot for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 01:42 IST
Sinner Triumphs Over Alcaraz: A Turin Showdown for the Ages
Jannik Sinner

In an electrifying match that had the Turin crowd on its feet, Italy's Jannik Sinner successfully defended his ATP Finals title against Spain's top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz with a 7-6(4) 7-5 victory.

The final clash was anticipated as both athletes navigated the tournament unbeaten, setting the stage for a thrilling finale. Despite Alcaraz forcing a break point in the first set and testing Sinner's resolve, the Italian triumphed in a decisive tiebreaker and never looked back.

With this victory, Sinner, who also claimed the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year, ends the 2025 season on a high note, taking home a record $5.07 million in prize money, though Alcaraz will hold the top ranking.

TRENDING

1
NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

 Global
2
USS Gerald R Ford's Caribbean Arrival: A Show of Force or Provocation?

USS Gerald R Ford's Caribbean Arrival: A Show of Force or Provocation?

 United States
3
NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

 Global
4
Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025