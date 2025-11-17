Sinner Triumphs Over Alcaraz: A Turin Showdown for the Ages
Jannik Sinner thrilled the crowd in Turin by defeating world number one Carlos Alcaraz to retain his ATP Finals title. Sinner, unbeaten in the tournament, overcame Alcaraz in a tense match, securing a season-end victory despite Alcaraz owning the world number one spot for 2025.
In an electrifying match that had the Turin crowd on its feet, Italy's Jannik Sinner successfully defended his ATP Finals title against Spain's top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz with a 7-6(4) 7-5 victory.
The final clash was anticipated as both athletes navigated the tournament unbeaten, setting the stage for a thrilling finale. Despite Alcaraz forcing a break point in the first set and testing Sinner's resolve, the Italian triumphed in a decisive tiebreaker and never looked back.
With this victory, Sinner, who also claimed the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year, ends the 2025 season on a high note, taking home a record $5.07 million in prize money, though Alcaraz will hold the top ranking.
