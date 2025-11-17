Sinner Triumphs Over Alcaraz: A Turin Showdown for the Ages

In an electrifying match that had the Turin crowd on its feet, Italy's Jannik Sinner successfully defended his ATP Finals title against Spain's top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz with a 7-6(4) 7-5 victory.

The final clash was anticipated as both athletes navigated the tournament unbeaten, setting the stage for a thrilling finale. Despite Alcaraz forcing a break point in the first set and testing Sinner's resolve, the Italian triumphed in a decisive tiebreaker and never looked back.

With this victory, Sinner, who also claimed the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year, ends the 2025 season on a high note, taking home a record $5.07 million in prize money, though Alcaraz will hold the top ranking.