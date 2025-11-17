Kumar Sangakkara's Triumphant Return as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

Rajasthan Royals have made a significant move by appointing Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach for their 2026 Indian Premier League season. This comes in the wake of Rahul Dravid's departure from the position earlier this year.

Sangakkara, previously the Director of Cricket for the franchise since 2021, takes over as head coach, a role he adeptly fulfilled from 2021 to 2024. RR's principal owner, Manoj Badale, expressed confidence in Sangakkara's leadership, citing his familiarity with the team and culture.

Following a disappointing season, Dravid's exit appears to be part of a strategic restructuring. The team has also seen significant player trades, including the acquisition of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, underscoring their efforts to revamp the squad ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)