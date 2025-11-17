Kumar Sangakkara's Triumphant Return as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
Rajasthan Royals appoint Kumar Sangakkara as head coach for IPL 2026 after Rahul Dravid's exit. Sangakkara, who served as Director of Cricket since 2021, resumes the role to foster continuity and stability. Recent trades and roster changes aim to improve the team's performance after a disappointing season.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Royals have made a significant move by appointing Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach for their 2026 Indian Premier League season. This comes in the wake of Rahul Dravid's departure from the position earlier this year.
Sangakkara, previously the Director of Cricket for the franchise since 2021, takes over as head coach, a role he adeptly fulfilled from 2021 to 2024. RR's principal owner, Manoj Badale, expressed confidence in Sangakkara's leadership, citing his familiarity with the team and culture.
Following a disappointing season, Dravid's exit appears to be part of a strategic restructuring. The team has also seen significant player trades, including the acquisition of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, underscoring their efforts to revamp the squad ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket
From Carpenter to Ashes Hero: Brendan Doggett's Unforeseen Cricket Journey
Almas Anfar Kathuria: Pioneering Leadership in Cricket's Northern Warriors
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Director of Tomorrow's Cricket Stars
Sarfaraz Ahmed Takes Charge: Restructuring Pakistan Cricket's Young Squads