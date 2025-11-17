Left Menu

Kumar Sangakkara's Triumphant Return as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

Rajasthan Royals appoint Kumar Sangakkara as head coach for IPL 2026 after Rahul Dravid's exit. Sangakkara, who served as Director of Cricket since 2021, resumes the role to foster continuity and stability. Recent trades and roster changes aim to improve the team's performance after a disappointing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:08 IST
Rajasthan Royals have made a significant move by appointing Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach for their 2026 Indian Premier League season. This comes in the wake of Rahul Dravid's departure from the position earlier this year.

Sangakkara, previously the Director of Cricket for the franchise since 2021, takes over as head coach, a role he adeptly fulfilled from 2021 to 2024. RR's principal owner, Manoj Badale, expressed confidence in Sangakkara's leadership, citing his familiarity with the team and culture.

Following a disappointing season, Dravid's exit appears to be part of a strategic restructuring. The team has also seen significant player trades, including the acquisition of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, underscoring their efforts to revamp the squad ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

