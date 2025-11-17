Left Menu

From Carpenter to Ashes Hero: Brendan Doggett's Unforeseen Cricket Journey

After years in domestic cricket and carpentry, Brendan Doggett is set for a test debut in the Ashes. Injuries in the team opened doors for the 31-year-old, who will join Australia's pace attack against England. Doggett's rise is significant for Indigenous representation in elite cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:10 IST
From Carpenter to Ashes Hero: Brendan Doggett's Unforeseen Cricket Journey
Brendan Doggett

Brendan Doggett, a qualified carpenter and seasoned domestic cricketer, is preparing for a landmark test debut in the prestigious Ashes series. The 31-year-old's journey from the building sites of Toowoomba to the cricket pitch reflects a tale of perseverance.

Doggett is poised to bolster Australia's pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland against England in Perth. The South Australian quick couldn't anticipate this twist, stating, "I don't know how ready you can be for test cricket," emphasizing his recent success and growing confidence.

As only the third Indigenous Australian to play test cricket, his participation marks a pivotal moment for Aboriginal sports communities. Both Doggett and Boland hope their visibility can inspire greater Indigenous involvement in cricket, a sport currently overshadowed by AFL and rugby in these communities.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity.

Bangladesh's special tribunal sentences deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina...

 Global
2
Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

 India
3
Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Order

Revolutionizing Airport Security: Vehant Technologies Secures Major ETD Orde...

 India
4
Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025