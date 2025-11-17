From Carpenter to Ashes Hero: Brendan Doggett's Unforeseen Cricket Journey

Brendan Doggett, a qualified carpenter and seasoned domestic cricketer, is preparing for a landmark test debut in the prestigious Ashes series. The 31-year-old's journey from the building sites of Toowoomba to the cricket pitch reflects a tale of perseverance.

Doggett is poised to bolster Australia's pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland against England in Perth. The South Australian quick couldn't anticipate this twist, stating, "I don't know how ready you can be for test cricket," emphasizing his recent success and growing confidence.

As only the third Indigenous Australian to play test cricket, his participation marks a pivotal moment for Aboriginal sports communities. Both Doggett and Boland hope their visibility can inspire greater Indigenous involvement in cricket, a sport currently overshadowed by AFL and rugby in these communities.