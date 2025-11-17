Left Menu

Gurpreet Singh Clinches Silver in Dramatic World Championship Finale

Olympian shooter Gurpreet Singh narrowly missed out on becoming a world champion in the men's 25m Centre Fire Pistol event, securing a silver after being edged out by Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov. This marks Gurpreet's second individual World Championship medal. India finished third overall with 13 medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a nail-biting conclusion to the World Championships, India's Olympian shooter Gurpreet Singh earned a silver medal in the men's 25m Centre Fire Pistol event. Singh was narrowly defeated by Pavlo Korostylov from Ukraine at the Olympic Shooting Range.

This accomplishment represents Gurpreet's second individual medal at the World Championships, having previously won a silver in the 25m Standard Pistol event in 2018 at Changwon. While Yann Pierre Louis Fridrici of France secured bronze, India clinched third place overall with 13 medals, trailing behind China with 12 golds and South Korea with seven golds.

During the competition, Gurpreet showcased exceptional skills by scoring 584-18x over two days, bouncing back in the rapid stage with impressive scores to claim silver. However, it was Korostylov's precision in the final round that earned him the gold. Despite a strong start from India's shooters, they finished outside team medal positions.

