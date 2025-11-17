Gurpreet Singh Clinches Silver in Dramatic World Championship Finale

In a nail-biting conclusion to the World Championships, India's Olympian shooter Gurpreet Singh earned a silver medal in the men's 25m Centre Fire Pistol event. Singh was narrowly defeated by Pavlo Korostylov from Ukraine at the Olympic Shooting Range.

This accomplishment represents Gurpreet's second individual medal at the World Championships, having previously won a silver in the 25m Standard Pistol event in 2018 at Changwon. While Yann Pierre Louis Fridrici of France secured bronze, India clinched third place overall with 13 medals, trailing behind China with 12 golds and South Korea with seven golds.

During the competition, Gurpreet showcased exceptional skills by scoring 584-18x over two days, bouncing back in the rapid stage with impressive scores to claim silver. However, it was Korostylov's precision in the final round that earned him the gold. Despite a strong start from India's shooters, they finished outside team medal positions.