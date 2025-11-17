Wales Rugby Squad Gears Up for Final Autumn Tests

Wales' rugby coach, Steve Tandy, has strategically bolstered his squad by adding center Joe Roberts and uncapped tighthead prop Ben Warren. The duo steps in as Wales braces for formidable opponents in their Autumn International Series.

Tandy's tactical move comes in light of a critical 24-23 victory over Japan, achieved just in time by a late Jarrod Evans penalty in Cardiff. However, the path ahead is daunting with upcoming matches against rugby powerhouses New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

The coaching staff acknowledges the uphill battle, particularly against the Springboks, as they will play without 13 of their key players. Tandy emphasizes that Roberts and Warren will play significant roles in the final stages of this autumn tense campaign.

