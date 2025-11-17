Pitch Controversy: India's Shattered Invincibility at Home

The recent 30-run defeat of India by South Africa in a home Test match has sparked a debate regarding pitch conditions that could fundamentally alter the team's strategies. Captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir appear at odds over what constitutes ideal playing conditions. Gill advocates balanced pitches, while Gambhir's preferences seemed evident in the preparation of the Eden Gardens pitch, sparking further controversy.

The match at Eden Gardens, which saw India failing to chase down a mere 124, unraveled deeper issues within the team. The under-prepared pitch, with its dry, flaky surface, disintegrated from day one, leading to India's lowest failed chase domestically. Criticism of the pitch's preparation and the team's tactics grew louder from both players and experts alike.

This defeat marks India's fourth home loss out of their last six Test matches, shattering their long-standing home dominance. With future matches against Sri Lanka and New Zealand looming, India's strategy for their World Test Championship campaign is now under the microscope, demanding urgent introspection and adaptation.

