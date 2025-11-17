Left Menu

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Indian shooter Gurpreet Singh narrowly missed the gold to Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo. Gurpreet's performance contributed to India's impressive third-place finish with 13 total medals, including three golds, at the prestigious international event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:41 IST
Gurpreet Singh with his silver medal. (Photo: ISSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Olympian Gurpreet Singh clinched silver in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event, narrowly missing out on gold to Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov. The competition was fierce, with Gurpreet matched in overall score but edged out on the inner 10's criteria.

This marks Gurpreet's second individual medal at the World Championships, following a silver in the 2018 25m Standard Pistol event. On the final medal tally, India placed third with 13 medals, including three golds, behind China and South Korea. Gurpreet's precise shooting, totaling 584-18x over two challenging days, was pivotal to this success.

Despite shooting a commendable 296-10x in the rapid stage, Gurpreet couldn't overcome Korostylov's lead, crafted with a perfect final rapid round. Fellow Indian shooter Harpreet Singh fell short, finishing ninth after the rapid stage setbacks. Meanwhile, Samrat Rana, Ravinder Singh, and others contributed significantly to India's impressive medal haul in various categories.

