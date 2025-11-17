Left Menu

Haiti's World Cup Dream Amidst Turmoil

Haiti stands a chance to qualify for the World Cup despite severe national instability. French coach Sébastien Migne has managed the team remotely due to safety concerns. Significant recruits with Haitian roots like Jean-Ricner Bellegarde have bolstered the team, with matches being held at neutral venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haiti is on the brink of securing a spot in the World Cup, yet the nation is grappling with profound turmoil due to armed gangs controlling Port-au-Prince. French coach Sébastien Migne, who has managed the national team remotely, discusses the challenges of operating under these dangerous circumstances.

Migne's strategy to strengthen the squad includes recruiting players with Haitian connections abroad. Notable additions like Jean-Ricner Bellegarde have already made an impact, contributing to Haiti's recent victory over Costa Rica, inching them closer to a World Cup berth. These players bring hope to a country in conflict.

Hosting home games at neutral venues like Curaçao, Haiti faces logistical challenges, but the team's determination remains steadfast. Victory over Nicaragua, paired with a Costa Rica win over Honduras, could end Haiti's World Cup drought dating back to 1974. The team and nation await Tuesday's match with bated breath.

