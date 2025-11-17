Jake Weatherald Reflects on 'Cool Experience' Training with Cricket Legends Ahead of Ashes Debut

Australian cricketer Jake Weatherald depicted his delight at meeting legendary batsmen Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and bowler Pat Cummins, calling it a "pretty cool experience." As he prepares for his maiden Ashes Test against England starting Friday at Perth's Optus Stadium, Weatherald relishes the surreal transition from fan to teammate with players he idolized.

Weatherald is likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja in the upcoming summer Test series against England, marking a significant milestone in his career. Reflecting on his experiences, Weatherald expressed admiration for Smith, Khawaja, and Cummins, with whom he now shares the locker room. "Meeting people you admire so much has been a pretty cool experience," he shared with Cricket.au, marveling at the shift from admiration to camaraderie.

Emphasizing personal growth, Weatherald is keen on nurturing relationships with the veterans while staying level-headed. "For me, it's about getting to know them better and focusing on my strengths without being overwhelmed," said Weatherald. Following an impressive stint as the top-scorer in the Sheffield Shield 2024/25, he now aims to replicate his success on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)