Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown
Stuart McCloskey will miss Ireland's match against South Africa due to a groin injury, while Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier return from injuries. Thomas Clarkson cleared concussion protocols and will train. Coach Andy Farrell to announce the squad for the upcoming test match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:28 IST
- Ireland
Stuart McCloskey has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming international against South Africa due to a groin injury recurrence.
Meanwhile, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier have returned to full fitness, bolstering the squad ahead of the crucial test.
Coach Andy Farrell is set to name the final lineup for the match on Thursday, with prop Thomas Clarkson resuming training after passing concussion protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
