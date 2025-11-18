Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

Stuart McCloskey has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming international against South Africa due to a groin injury recurrence.

Meanwhile, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier have returned to full fitness, bolstering the squad ahead of the crucial test.

Coach Andy Farrell is set to name the final lineup for the match on Thursday, with prop Thomas Clarkson resuming training after passing concussion protocols.

