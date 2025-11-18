Left Menu

Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

Stuart McCloskey will miss Ireland's match against South Africa due to a groin injury, while Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier return from injuries. Thomas Clarkson cleared concussion protocols and will train. Coach Andy Farrell to announce the squad for the upcoming test match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:28 IST
Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Stuart McCloskey has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming international against South Africa due to a groin injury recurrence.

Meanwhile, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier have returned to full fitness, bolstering the squad ahead of the crucial test.

Coach Andy Farrell is set to name the final lineup for the match on Thursday, with prop Thomas Clarkson resuming training after passing concussion protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

 Global
2
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

 Global
3
Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025