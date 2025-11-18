Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

The New York Jets are shaking things up by replacing quarterback Justin Fields with Tyrod Taylor in an effort to transform their struggling offense. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced the change on Monday, preparing the team for the upcoming game against Baltimore.

In other sports news, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is slated for a liver transplant, and boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has vacated his WBO heavyweight title. Meanwhile, LeBron James returned to practice with the Lakers, setting the stage for a potential season debut.

Injury reports reveal Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.'s season might be over, as he lands on injured reserve. Additionally, the NFL has suspended Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase for a game, and Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs will be sidelined for two to three weeks due to a calf strain.

