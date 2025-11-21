Left Menu

SOCCER- Telefonica, UEFA sign four-season broadcasting rights deal for $1.68 bln per season

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-11-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 01:04 IST
SOCCER- Telefonica, UEFA sign four-season broadcasting rights deal for $1.68 bln per season
Telefonica and UEFA signed a deal worth 1.46 billion euros ($1.68 billion) a season for the broadcasting rights in Spain over four seasons starting in 2027 of the Champions League and Europa League tournaments, the Spanish telecoms group said on Thursday.

The deal also includes rights for the Conference League and the Super Cup, it added. ($1 = 0.8667 euros)

