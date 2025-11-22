Left Menu

Nitish Rana: Leading Delhi's Charge in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Nitish Rana has been named captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This marks his first appearance for Delhi this season after relocating from Uttar Pradesh. The team, hoping for a better T20 tournament campaign, faces formidable opponents in Group D.

Nitish Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Rana has been appointed as the captain of Delhi for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to begin on November 26. This will be his inaugural participation with Delhi this season after transferring from Uttar Pradesh.

Despite his transfer, Rana was not included in the Ranji Trophy side, as the team struggles to secure significant victories. Currently, Delhi finds themselves in the sixth spot in Elite Group D, with only eight points from five matches.

Hopes are pinned on Rana to change the team's fortunes in the T20 tournament. Meanwhile, it remains uncertain why leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi was omitted from the squad, and it is unclear if it's due to an injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

