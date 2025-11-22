Travis Head's Record-Breaking Ashes Century Fuels Australia's Victory
Travis Head led Australia to a commanding eight-wicket victory over England in the first Ashes Test with a stunning century. His 123 from 83 balls countered England's Bazball tactics. Australia sealed the win with three days to spare, extending its unbeaten run in home Ashes Tests.
Travis Head delivered a cricketing masterclass, dominating England's pace attack to score one of the all-time great Ashes centuries. Playing in the first Test, Head spearheaded Australia to an impressive eight-wicket win with his explosive batting exhibition.
Promoted to open the innings due to an injury to Usman Khawaja, Head scored a rapid century, reaching three figures from just 69 deliveries. Australia, set a target of 205, sailed home, with Head smashing 123 from 83 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne sealed the win with a six.
England, captained by Ben Stokes, crumbled once again on Day 2 after a promising start, losing their footing in a high-octane encounter at Perth. Veteran Mitchell Starc's bowling brilliance set the tone, securing a remarkable 7-58 in England's first innings.
