Travis Head's Record-Breaking Ashes Century Fuels Australia's Victory

Travis Head delivered a cricketing masterclass, dominating England's pace attack to score one of the all-time great Ashes centuries. Playing in the first Test, Head spearheaded Australia to an impressive eight-wicket win with his explosive batting exhibition.

Promoted to open the innings due to an injury to Usman Khawaja, Head scored a rapid century, reaching three figures from just 69 deliveries. Australia, set a target of 205, sailed home, with Head smashing 123 from 83 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne sealed the win with a six.

England, captained by Ben Stokes, crumbled once again on Day 2 after a promising start, losing their footing in a high-octane encounter at Perth. Veteran Mitchell Starc's bowling brilliance set the tone, securing a remarkable 7-58 in England's first innings.

