Left Menu

Discipline, Not Facilities, Key to Athletic Success: Insights from High Jump Legend Javier Sotomayor

Olympic high jump record holder Javier Sotomayor emphasized discipline and mindset over facilities in athletic success, urging Indian athletes to focus inward for achievement. He highlighted that world-class performance requires dedication and mental strength. Meanwhile, Palestinian runner Mohammed Dwader dreams of better training opportunities amid conflict-induced challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:13 IST
Discipline, Not Facilities, Key to Athletic Success: Insights from High Jump Legend Javier Sotomayor
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid interaction, world record holder and Olympic high jump champion Javier Sotomayor stressed that an athlete's success hinges more on discipline and mental resilience than on facilities alone. Speaking at the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, Sotomayor encouraged Indian athletes to cultivate a strong mindset to achieve their goals.

The Cuban legend, whose 2.45m high jump record has yet to be broken, noted that while India is in a favorable position to produce world-class athletes, individual drive and dedication are paramount. Sotomayor remarked that the ideal conditions available today could help India make significant strides in athletics.

Meanwhile, Palestinian middle-distance runner Mohammed Dwader highlighted the struggles he faces due to inadequate training facilities at home. Expressing his hope to train abroad, Dwader underscored how important it is for Palestinians to achieve normalcy, dreaming of better future prospects for athletes in his region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025