Discipline, Not Facilities, Key to Athletic Success: Insights from High Jump Legend Javier Sotomayor

In a candid interaction, world record holder and Olympic high jump champion Javier Sotomayor stressed that an athlete's success hinges more on discipline and mental resilience than on facilities alone. Speaking at the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, Sotomayor encouraged Indian athletes to cultivate a strong mindset to achieve their goals.

The Cuban legend, whose 2.45m high jump record has yet to be broken, noted that while India is in a favorable position to produce world-class athletes, individual drive and dedication are paramount. Sotomayor remarked that the ideal conditions available today could help India make significant strides in athletics.

Meanwhile, Palestinian middle-distance runner Mohammed Dwader highlighted the struggles he faces due to inadequate training facilities at home. Expressing his hope to train abroad, Dwader underscored how important it is for Palestinians to achieve normalcy, dreaming of better future prospects for athletes in his region.

(With inputs from agencies.)