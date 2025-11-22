Young Red Lions Arrive in Madurai with Gold Medal Dreams

With the opening matchday of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 fast approaching, Belgium's Young Red Lions have touched down in Madurai, becoming the second team to arrive, according to a release from Hockey India.

The Belgian team, eager to outperform their predecessors' ninth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup in Malaysia, brings memories of their silver-medal run in 2016, held in Lucknow. drawn into Pool D with Egypt, Namibia, and Spain, Belgium is set to commence their campaign against Namibia on November 28, followed by encounters with Spain and Egypt before the group phase concludes.

Led by head coach Sean Dancer, the Young Red Lions are eyeing a podium finish, propelled by key figures such as Hugo Labouchere and Lucas Balthazar. Dancer expressed his excitement on their arrival in Madurai, noting the extraordinary welcome. He also emphasized the team's rigorous preparation back home in Belgium, looking forward to the tournament to clinch the gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)