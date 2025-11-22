Left Menu

Surprise Shifts: Shubman Gill's Injury Paves Way for New ODIs Line-Up

Shubman Gill is set to miss the ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are considered for interim captaincy. The Indian team is reorganizing its lineup, with several players earmarked for rest and revisions as India gears up for upcoming matches.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:57 IST
Cricketer
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, the young Indian skipper, is anticipated to miss the forthcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa due to a persistent neck injury, as informed by BCCI sources on Saturday. The setback may necessitate an extended rest for Gill, prompting the Indian team to reconsider their strategy.

The Indian cricket squad is now considering wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and veteran player KL Rahul for temporary captaincy, with Rohit Sharma also present in the ensemble. Detailed medical assessments of Gill are underway in Mumbai to determine the severity and specific nature of the injury.

In preparation for the series commencing November 30 in Ranchi, Yashasvi Jaiswal is projected to open alongside Sharma, with Abhishek Sharma as a backup. Pace duties will be shouldered by Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, while adjustments in the spin and pace departments reflect the team's strategic adjustments leading up to the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

