Tennis Premier League: Ahmedabad Set to Discover India's Next Tennis Stars

The Tennis Premier League's 'Race to Gold Masters' kicked off in Ahmedabad, aiming to discover India's emerging tennis talents. The event features 160 players from various age and open categories. Winners can earn scholarships and interact with top tennis legends, reflecting TPL's commitment to nurturing future champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:45 IST
TPL logo (Photo: TPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Following a successful run in Delhi, the Tennis Premier League (TPL) has launched its 'Race to Gold Masters' initiative in Ahmedabad. This event, supported by the Gujarat State Tennis Association, will be held at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on November 22 and 23, focusing on unveiling India's next tennis stars.

The tournament provides opportunities for boys and girls in U10, U12, U14, and Men's and Women's Open categories, designed to boost India's domestic tennis scene. Featuring 160 players from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Bharuch, it offers an exposure to international tennis standards.

Winners will receive scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each and a chance to interact with greats like Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna. The initiative is part of TPL's mission to encourage talent capable of securing Olympic medals, as highlighted by the league's co-founders.

