Vista Riders Triumph in a Nail-biting Victory Against Aspen Stallions

In a tense, low-scoring match at the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, the Vista Riders secured a six-run victory over the Aspen Stallions. Despite early setbacks, strategic bowling under pressure clinched the win. Meanwhile, the Royal Champs came close, falling four runs short against UAE Bulls in a thrilling chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:47 IST
Players in action during Abu Dhabi T10 league. (Photo/Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping encounter at the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, the Vista Riders emerged victorious against the Aspen Stallions, sealing a six-run victory in a tightly contested match. Both teams had entered the game with identical records, but it was the Riders who managed to defend a modest total of 84/9. Their victory was shaped by a disciplined bowling performance that held firm under pressure, reviving their campaign post a demoralizing loss to UAE Bulls.

The Vista Riders had a turbulent start when asked to bat first. Early departures of key players Faf du Plessis and Ben McDermott during the power play disrupted their momentum. Despite a valiant effort from Chand, his exit at 42/5 deepened the crisis. However, Dwaine Pretorius' attacking 29 off 12 balls helped rally the innings to a defensible, albeit challenging, total. On the other hand, the Stallions' bowlers, led by Ashmead Nedd and Binura Fernando, exhibited control and discipline throughout the innings.

The Aspen Stallions' chase started disastrously, losing key wickets including Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando early on. A middle-order resurgence led by Leus du Plooy and Ben Cutting revived their hopes briefly. Nonetheless, another collapse ensued after Cutting's dismissal, leaving the lower order with a precarious task. Despite a dramatic final over surge, the Stallions fell short. Meanwhile, the Royal Champs faced a similar fate, narrowly missing victory against the UAE Bulls, highlighting the relentless competitiveness of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

