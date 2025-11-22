Left Menu

Anahat Singh Triumphs at Indian Open 2025 with Thrilling Victory

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh clinched the SRFI Indian Open 2025 PSA Challenger title by defeating Joshna Chinappa in a nail-biting final. The 17-year-old overcame a seasoned opponent with a 3-2 win, marking her third title of the season and her 12th PSA career title.

Anahat Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of talent and perseverance, Indian squash marvel Anahat Singh emerged victorious at the SRFI Indian Open 2025 PSA Challenger, held in Indore. Facing former two-time Asian champion Joshna Chinappa in the final, Anahat skillfully navigated the intense contest to secure the title.

At just 17 years old, Anahat Singh, the top seed and world-ranked 33, showcased her capability by taking on the veteran Chinappa. Anahat initially gained an upper hand, capturing the first game but faced a tough comeback from Joshna in the subsequent rounds, which saw Anahat momentarily lose her lead.

Nevertheless, Anahat displayed remarkable resilience in the fifth game, ultimately surpassing Chinappa to claim her third title this season. This victory adds to her growing collection of prestigious wins, marking her 12th PSA title. Her impressive journey through the semi-finals, overcoming a scare against Ireland's Hannah Craig, set the stage for the dramatic final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

