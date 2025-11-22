Deepti Sharma: Inspiring a Generation with World Cup Heroics

Deepti Sharma, India's prominent all-rounder and a pivotal figure in the World Cup-winning women's cricket team, recently delivered a powerful message for young aspirants. Speaking at the Global Peace Honours 2025, Sharma emphasized the importance of dreaming big and urged families to support young girls in their pursuits.

Sharma's role in India's triumph cannot be overstated. As the Player of the Tournament, she showcased exceptional skill, notably in the final against South Africa. Her composed 58 off 58 balls anchored India's innings, while her incredible spell of 5/39 with the ball dismantled the opposition, ensuring India's victory.

The tournament further solidified her reputation, with Sharma amassing 215 runs and securing 22 wickets. Her improving strike rate, rising from 62.26 in 2023 to 98.16 this year, underpinned her success. Previously, she was celebrated for being the 'Most Valuable Player' for UP Warriorz in WPL 2024, highlighting her growing stature in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)