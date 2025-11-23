Left Menu

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron clinched the Finlandia Trophy for their second Grand Prix title, asserting their Olympic gold ambitions. Yuma Kagiyama triumphed in men's singles, while Mone Chiba excelled in women’s singles. The pairs event was captured by Germany’s Hase and Volodin, with the Grand Prix series culminating in Nagoya, Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 05:34 IST
In a stunning display of poise and artistry, newly formed ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron captured the Finlandia Trophy, marking their second Grand Prix title win. Their performance reflects their ascending status as strong contenders for Olympic gold.

Meanwhile, Yuma Kagiyama clinched the men's singles title at the Grand Prix, despite a fall during his routine. In the women's singles category, Japan's Mone Chiba surpassed American Amber Glenn to claim victory, as Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin secured the pairs title.

The competition closed with Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron taking the lead against close rivals through calculated and graceful performances, hinting at their promising future on the global ice dance stage. The series will reach its climax in Nagoya, Japan, during the Grand Prix Final from December 4-7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

