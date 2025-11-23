Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

In a stunning display of poise and artistry, newly formed ice dance duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron captured the Finlandia Trophy, marking their second Grand Prix title win. Their performance reflects their ascending status as strong contenders for Olympic gold.

Meanwhile, Yuma Kagiyama clinched the men's singles title at the Grand Prix, despite a fall during his routine. In the women's singles category, Japan's Mone Chiba surpassed American Amber Glenn to claim victory, as Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin secured the pairs title.

The competition closed with Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron taking the lead against close rivals through calculated and graceful performances, hinting at their promising future on the global ice dance stage. The series will reach its climax in Nagoya, Japan, during the Grand Prix Final from December 4-7.

