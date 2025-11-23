Left Menu

Losada's Triple Save: Lanus Clinches Second Copa Sudamericana Title

Goalkeeper Nahuel Losada's stunning performance in saving three penalties led Lanus to a 5-4 shootout victory over Atletico Minero, securing their second Copa Sudamericana title. The Argentine club demonstrated resilience and skill, marking significant achievements in their journey with notable wins against Universidad de Chile and Fluminense.

Lanus goalkeeper Nahuel Losada emerged as the hero of the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday by saving three crucial penalties, leading the Argentine club to a 5-4 shootout triumph against Brazil's Atletico Minero. This victory marks Lanus's second title win in the prestigious tournament.

The match ended in a dramatic penalty shootout after both teams put up a spirited fight. Losada's heroic saves, which denied shots from Atletico's Hulk, Gabriel Texeira, and Vitor Hugo, were pivotal in clinching the victory for Lanus. Carlos Izquierdoz, Sasha Marcich, Dylan Aquino, Agustín Cardozo, and Franco Watson ensured Lanus's penalty kicks found the back of the net.

Lanus, having conquered the Sudamericana once before in 2013, became the sixth team to win the tournament twice. Their path to the final included a narrow aggregate win over Universidad de Chile and emphatic victories over Fluminense and Central Córdoba. Argentine clubs continue to dominate the Sudamericana with a total of 10 titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

