Left Menu

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Women's Hockey League Shootout Drama

In a riveting Women's Hockey India League match, Shrachi Bengal Tigers edged past SG Pipers in a shootout victory after a 3-3 regulation time draw. With stellar performances from Gorzelany and Lalremsiami, the Tigers secured the bonus point, maintaining their competitive edge in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:44 IST
Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Women's Hockey League Shootout Drama
Shrachi Bengal Tigers captain Valentina Rapaso (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter for the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 season, the Shrachi Bengal Tigers emerged victorious against the SG Pipers in a nail-biting shootout. The regulation time ended in a 3-3 draw, with Lalremsiami securing the decisive point for the Tigers.

Both teams showcased resilience, with Agustina Gorzelany and Lalremsiami scoring crucial goals for the Tigers, while Lola Riera and Sunelita Toppo spearheaded SG Pipers' spirited comeback. Shrachi Bengal Tigers' goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo delivered impressive saves, maintaining their lead until SG Pipers' late-game heroics forced a shootout.

The shootout saw both sides converting three attempts each. However, it was Lalremsiami's nerve in sudden death that clinched the Tigers' victory. Despite the loss, SG Pipers' captain Navneet Kaur expressed optimism, emphasizing the valuable lessons gained from the fierce competition.

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026