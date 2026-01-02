Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Women's Hockey League Shootout Drama

In a thrilling encounter for the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 season, the Shrachi Bengal Tigers emerged victorious against the SG Pipers in a nail-biting shootout. The regulation time ended in a 3-3 draw, with Lalremsiami securing the decisive point for the Tigers.

Both teams showcased resilience, with Agustina Gorzelany and Lalremsiami scoring crucial goals for the Tigers, while Lola Riera and Sunelita Toppo spearheaded SG Pipers' spirited comeback. Shrachi Bengal Tigers' goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo delivered impressive saves, maintaining their lead until SG Pipers' late-game heroics forced a shootout.

The shootout saw both sides converting three attempts each. However, it was Lalremsiami's nerve in sudden death that clinched the Tigers' victory. Despite the loss, SG Pipers' captain Navneet Kaur expressed optimism, emphasizing the valuable lessons gained from the fierce competition.