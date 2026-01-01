Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against SG Pipers

In an exhilarating contest within the Women's Hockey India League, Shrachi Bengal Tigers emerged victorious over SG Pipers via a dramatic shootout.

Both teams were level at 3-3 after regulation time. Shrachi Bengal Tigers displayed impeccable composure, particularly through Lalremsiami whose decisive sudden-death conversion secured the bonus point.

The match featured exceptional performances from Agustina Gorzelany and Lalremsiami for the Tigers, while Lola Riera and Sunelita Toppo stood out for SG Pipers.