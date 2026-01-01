Left Menu

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against SG Pipers

In a gripping encounter at the Women’s Hockey India League, Shrachi Bengal Tigers narrowly defeated SG Pipers in a shootout after a 3-3 tie in regulation time. Lalremsiami’s sudden-death strike clinched the victory. Both teams displayed stellar performances, with dramatic plays leading to a nail-biting conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:23 IST
In an exhilarating contest within the Women's Hockey India League, Shrachi Bengal Tigers emerged victorious over SG Pipers via a dramatic shootout.

Both teams were level at 3-3 after regulation time. Shrachi Bengal Tigers displayed impeccable composure, particularly through Lalremsiami whose decisive sudden-death conversion secured the bonus point.

The match featured exceptional performances from Agustina Gorzelany and Lalremsiami for the Tigers, while Lola Riera and Sunelita Toppo stood out for SG Pipers.

