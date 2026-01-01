Shrachi Bengal Tigers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against SG Pipers
In a gripping encounter at the Women’s Hockey India League, Shrachi Bengal Tigers narrowly defeated SG Pipers in a shootout after a 3-3 tie in regulation time. Lalremsiami’s sudden-death strike clinched the victory. Both teams displayed stellar performances, with dramatic plays leading to a nail-biting conclusion.
In an exhilarating contest within the Women's Hockey India League, Shrachi Bengal Tigers emerged victorious over SG Pipers via a dramatic shootout.
Both teams were level at 3-3 after regulation time. Shrachi Bengal Tigers displayed impeccable composure, particularly through Lalremsiami whose decisive sudden-death conversion secured the bonus point.
The match featured exceptional performances from Agustina Gorzelany and Lalremsiami for the Tigers, while Lola Riera and Sunelita Toppo stood out for SG Pipers.