Thrilling Weekend Recap: Highlights from the World of Sports

This week's sports highlights include a tight overtime win for Baylor over Davidson in women's basketball, Chris Paul's retirement announcement, LIV golf qualification updates, a record-setting NBA performance by James Harden, and the latest from Formula One and NWSL. Spain advances to the Davis Cup final, setting up a clash with Italy.

Updated: 23-11-2025 13:25 IST
In an action-packed weekend of sports, No. 7 Baylor secured a nail-biting 74-72 overtime victory against Davidson, thanks to Yuting Deng's clutch 3-footer. Meanwhile, veteran guard Chris Paul announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious 20-year NBA career.

On the golf front, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji earned spots in the LIV Golf league, while James Harden shattered records with a 55-point game, leading the Clippers to a win over the Hornets. In the world of motorsport, Max Verstappen triumphed in the Las Vegas F1 race.

Elsewhere, Rose Lavelle's late goal clinched Gotham FC's second NWSL title, and Spain set up a Davis Cup finale against Italy after defeating Germany. F1's Lando Norris and McLaren face potential disqualification due to technical rule breaches.

