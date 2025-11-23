Verstappen's Vegas Triumph: A Renewed Battle for F1 Glory

In a dramatic turn of events, Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, reigniting his pursuit of the Formula One championship. The win comes on the heels of the unexpected disqualifications of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, shaking up the standings.

Norris, initially leading the championship, faced a setback after a post-race inspection revealed issues with his car's under-car skid planks, leaving him 24 points ahead of Verstappen. With the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi remaining, Verstappen is eyeing his fifth consecutive title.

George Russell climbed to second place following adjustments, while the race saw notable performances from drivers like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Despite the challenges, Verstappen's sixth win of the season marks his 69th career victory, showcasing his enduring prowess on the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)