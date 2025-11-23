Oscar Piastri Faces Disqualification Drama in Las Vegas Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri put on a brave face after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite finishing fourth. His teammate, Lando Norris, also saw his points retracted, maintaining the 24-point gap as Max Verstappen threatens on the horizon.

The Australian's championship hopes are dwindling; at the end of August, he had a 34-point lead over Norris, a gap that has vanished after failing to make it to the podium in the last six races. With only 58 points left to be claimed, Piastri is looking to the final races, starting with an upcoming sprint in Qatar.

Team boss Andrea Stella expressed disappointment over both drivers' outcomes, acknowledging the need to 'reset and refocus.' Piastri started fifth in Las Vegas but encountered setbacks over the course, finally concluding in fourth after a series of struggles throughout the race.

