Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Faces Disqualification Drama in Las Vegas Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri faced a setback in Las Vegas with a disqualification, despite finishing fourth. The Australian seeks to regain form, while teammate Lando Norris also lost points. With 58 points up for grabs, Piastri aims for strong performances in the remaining rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:18 IST
Oscar Piastri Faces Disqualification Drama in Las Vegas Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri put on a brave face after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite finishing fourth. His teammate, Lando Norris, also saw his points retracted, maintaining the 24-point gap as Max Verstappen threatens on the horizon.

The Australian's championship hopes are dwindling; at the end of August, he had a 34-point lead over Norris, a gap that has vanished after failing to make it to the podium in the last six races. With only 58 points left to be claimed, Piastri is looking to the final races, starting with an upcoming sprint in Qatar.

Team boss Andrea Stella expressed disappointment over both drivers' outcomes, acknowledging the need to 'reset and refocus.' Piastri started fifth in Las Vegas but encountered setbacks over the course, finally concluding in fourth after a series of struggles throughout the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

Morgan Rogers Inspires Aston Villa's Comeback Triumph

 United Kingdom
2
Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

Hamas and Egypt Discuss Ceasefire Amid Accusations of Violations

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes in Ajmer: Family Killed in Highway Collision

Tragedy Strikes in Ajmer: Family Killed in Highway Collision

 India
4
Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Underground Stations

Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Undergrou...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025