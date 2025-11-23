Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Preparations are ramping up for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup as defending champions Germany and Canada land in India. Germany's team, fresh from victory in the 2023 edition against France, arrives with high hopes under captain Ben Hasbach. Meanwhile, Korea has settled in Chennai, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

Germany, part of Pool A, kicks off its title defense against South Africa on November 28, followed by matches with Canada on November 29 and Ireland on December 1. The Germans have previously shined on Indian soil, claiming gold in New Delhi in 2013 and maintaining a strong historical performance record.

Germany's captain, Ben Hasbach, expressed confidence in their training regime but remains cautious, recognizing the formidable competition. Canada's team also prepares for their first appearance after a brief hiatus, having secured their spot by finishing second in the Junior Pan American Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)