Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi praised the Indian women's blind cricket team for winning the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup. The team's victory over Nepal marks a historic achievement and serves as an inspiration, symbolizing India's pride and their determination and skill.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin heralded the Indian women's blind cricket team as a beacon of national pride after their historic T20 World Cup victory.
Triumphing over Nepal, this win marks India's first Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind, bringing a wave of inspiration across the globe.
MP Kanimozhi also lauded the team's indomitable spirit, stating their determination and unwavering skill as a testament to inspiration for millions worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
