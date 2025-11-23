Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of the T20 World Cup

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin heralded the Indian women's blind cricket team as a beacon of national pride after their historic T20 World Cup victory.

Triumphing over Nepal, this win marks India's first Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind, bringing a wave of inspiration across the globe.

MP Kanimozhi also lauded the team's indomitable spirit, stating their determination and unwavering skill as a testament to inspiration for millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)