Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Challenges, and Unforgettable Moments

In a weekend filled with thrilling sports moments, Formula One drivers applauded Las Vegas for hosting the Grand Prix, although they criticized the track quality and calendar scheduling. Charles Leclerc expressed his fondness for the event amidst calls for improvements.

Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin achieved her 103rd World Cup victory in Alpine skiing, continuing her dominance in the slalom at the Gurgl resort. This win adds to her impressive career as the U.S. team looks towards the Milano Cortina Olympics.

French racer Doriane Pin clinched the all-female F1 Academy title in Las Vegas, securing a notable victory against her rival Maya Weug. This championship title, showing the competitive spirit among female drivers, marks another significant milestone in women's motor racing.

