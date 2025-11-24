Left Menu

Max Ojomoh Shines as England Triumphs Over Argentina in Thrilling Rugby Clash

Max Ojomoh scored a try and set up two more as England beat Argentina 27-23, achieving an 11th successive win. Despite Argentina's strong comeback, England held on for victory. Post-match, controversy arose over an alleged 'reckless tackle' by Tom Curry, which Argentine coach Felipe Contepomi criticized.

24-11-2025
Max Ojomoh had a standout performance on Sunday, spearheading England's 27-23 victory over Argentina with a try and two setups, culminating in their 11th consecutive win in the Autumn Series. Despite Argentina mounting a formidable comeback, England maintained their lead.

The match sparked controversy with Argentina's coach, Felipe Contepomi, criticizing England's flanker Tom Curry for what he called a 'reckless tackle' and altercations in the tunnel. Ojomoh, a recent addition to the team, notched up his first try and assisted Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in another, putting England ahead 17-3 by halftime.

While Argentina clawed back to within a point, Ojomoh ensured Henry Slade's pivotal try. The game lacked the thrill of England's prior match against the All Blacks, yet delivered late-game excitement. England coach Steve Borthwick praised the team's resilience, despite the tension stirred by the game's physical confrontations.

