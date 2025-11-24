Left Menu

Thrilling Weekend in Sports: Victories, Upsets, and Injury Reports

A dynamic weekend in sports highlighted by the Chicago Bears' tight victory over the Steelers, Mikaela Shiffrin's 103rd World Cup win, and Italy's triumph in the Davis Cup. Meanwhile, Rhode Island upsets NC State, and Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins suffers a concussion, adding drama to the sports headlines.

Updated: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST
Thrilling Weekend in Sports: Victories, Upsets, and Injury Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The weekend delivered exciting sports outcomes and headlines, with the Chicago Bears maintaining their NFC North lead by narrowly defeating the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Caleb Williams led the Bears to a 31-28 win, marking their fourth consecutive victory by a single score.

Rhode Island caused a stir by upsetting North Carolina State in women's basketball. Vanessa Harris shone off the bench, contributing 15 points, helping the Rams achieve a 68-63 win. On another front, Mikaela Shiffrin solidified her dominance in alpine skiing, securing her 103rd World Cup victory in Austria.

Italy captured its third consecutive Davis Cup title, driven by wins from Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals faced a setback as wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion, casting a shadow over their game against the Patriots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

