Thrilling Triumphs and Trials in Asian Football: Week's Highlights

The week in Asian football saw Machida win their first Emperor's Cup, Al-Nassr maintain a perfect season start in the Saudi Pro League, Sydney rise to the top of the A-League, and Suwon FC fight to avoid relegation playoffs in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:39 IST
This week's highlights in Asian football saw Machida Zelvia clinch their first Emperor's Cup with a 3-1 victory over Vissel Kobe, led by Shuto Fujio's performance.

In Saudi Pro League action, Al-Nassr maintained their flawless league start with a 4-1 win over Al-Khaleej, with notable contributions from Joao Felix, Wesley, Sadio Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elsewhere, Sydney surged to the A-League top spot by defeating Melbourne Victory 3-0, while Suwon FC kept their fight to avoid Korean relegation playoffs alive with a 1-0 win against Anyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

