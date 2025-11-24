Left Menu

Building Future Olympic Heroes: The Call for Consistent Support and Investment

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu urges consistent fan support for athletes, contrasting her experience with varying public reception. She emphasized nurturing the next generation of athletes for India's Olympic success. Panelists also stressed the importance of mindset, family support, and investment in sports infrastructure for future achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:34 IST
Building Future Olympic Heroes: The Call for Consistent Support and Investment
Mirabai Chanu (Photo: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling session at the FICCI Turf 2025 Global Sports Summit, Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Vijender Singh delved into what it takes to cultivate India's next Olympic champions. The panel discussion, titled 'What India Needs for Its Next Olympic Heroes,' captured the essence of a robust support network essential for athletes.

Mirabai Chanu shared her personal journey, highlighting the stark contrast in public reception from her Tokyo 2020 silver win to the lack of support during her injury at the Asian Games. She stressed the need for unwavering backing, irrespective of an athlete's performance, to boost their morale and facilitate consistent success.

Adding to the discourse, Vijender Singh and Pro Kabaddi League Director Charu Sharma underscored the criticality of a strong mindset and family support. They called for increased investment in sports and more familial encouragement, akin to Mirabai's supportive upbringing, to uplift India's standing in international sports.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

Empowering Senior Citizens: E-Filing Training in Gurugram

 India
2
Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Sharpshooter from Kala Rana Gang

 India
3
2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

2025 Strategy Seminar Outlines India's 2035 Battlefield Vision

 India
4
First-Ever Limestone Block Auction Paves Way for J&K's Economic Transformation

First-Ever Limestone Block Auction Paves Way for J&K's Economic Transformati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025