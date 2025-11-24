Building Future Olympic Heroes: The Call for Consistent Support and Investment

In a compelling session at the FICCI Turf 2025 Global Sports Summit, Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Vijender Singh delved into what it takes to cultivate India's next Olympic champions. The panel discussion, titled 'What India Needs for Its Next Olympic Heroes,' captured the essence of a robust support network essential for athletes.

Mirabai Chanu shared her personal journey, highlighting the stark contrast in public reception from her Tokyo 2020 silver win to the lack of support during her injury at the Asian Games. She stressed the need for unwavering backing, irrespective of an athlete's performance, to boost their morale and facilitate consistent success.

Adding to the discourse, Vijender Singh and Pro Kabaddi League Director Charu Sharma underscored the criticality of a strong mindset and family support. They called for increased investment in sports and more familial encouragement, akin to Mirabai's supportive upbringing, to uplift India's standing in international sports.