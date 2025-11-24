Jansen Strikes: Short Ball Strategy Topples India

South African bowler Marco Jansen has been in the spotlight for his effective use of short balls against India, capitalizing on the unresponsive pitch conditions. His adaptability and performance with both bat and ball proved crucial in South Africa's dominant position in the match.

Rishabh Pant faced criticism for his imprudent shot selection against Jansen, who strategically utilized bouncers to exploit Pant's aggression. Pant's mistimed drive against a climbing delivery ultimately edged into the keeper's hands, turning a crucial moment in favor of South Africa.

Jansen's success on sub-continental tracks not only showcased his skills but also his ability to capitalize on his 6'8" height, extracting unexpected bounce. Despite facing challenges in such conditions before, Jansen's tactical execution this time around paid dividends, leaving an indelible mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)