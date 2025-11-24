Left Menu

AIFF Implements Supreme Court's Dual Post Ban

Following a Supreme Court directive, the AIFF has enforced a new rule forbidding its executives from holding dual posts within the organization's national and state bodies. This policy does not affect the current leadership until 2026. The change aligns the AIFF Constitution with court and international football standards.

Updated: 24-11-2025 19:12 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive, has opted to incorporate a significant clause into its constitution. This amendment prohibits executives from holding dual posts within the national organization and state bodies, aiming to streamline governance.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's order dated October 15, AIFF has adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d), which disallow overlapping roles for members who serve on the executive committee of the national body along with state associations. This move, however, will not immediate affect the current AIFF leadership team, whose tenure is set to conclude in September 2026.

The Supreme Court's verdict, aligning with Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao's framework, aims to resolve matters pending since 2017, bringing AIFF's practices in sync with those of FIFA and the AFC. The implementation of these clauses marks a crucial step in AIFF's dedication to developing and promoting football throughout India.

