Bharti and Singtel Realign Governance for Future Growth

In a strategic move, Bharti Airtel has announced significant amendments to its existing shareholders' agreement with Singtel. The changes, aimed at better alignment with business requirements and governance standards, involve Singtel relinquishing several key reserved rights, according to the company's filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.

The amendment, agreed upon by Bharti Telecom and Singtel, also includes removing redundancies and making necessary revisions for enhanced clarity and governance. Bharti Airtel confirmed that these alterations will not impact the management or control of the company.

The evolution of this agreement, originally established in 2009, reflects the deepening maturity of the relationship between Bharti and Singtel, promised to bolster Airtel's growth while ensuring strong governance practices. Shareholders' approval for the revised Articles of Association will be sought in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)